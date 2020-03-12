Menu

Riverdale: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

Riverdale TV show on The CW: season 4 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)

Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Will this small town have at least one sunny day in the fourth season of The CW’s Riverdale TV show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Riverdale is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Riverdale here. *Status update below.

A CW dark teen drama series, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, and Vanessa Morgan. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie (Apa), Betty (Reinhart), Veronica (Mendes), and Jughead (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.

What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Riverdale TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Riverdale on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Riverdale for a fifth season.



6
clowney
Reader
clowney

I never miss an episode! Great show ,hoping it keeps going!

Nancy
Reader
Nancy

LOTS OF TWIST N TURNS IN THI SHOW. Love it, keep it going

Casey
Reader
Casey

Keep it going

Karen
Reader
Karen

Love riverdale. Keep it going please

Megan Porter
Reader
Megan Porter

I love this show! Keep it going!!!! First ep memorized Luke well and I have full respect for riverdale even more now for that.

Sheri
Reader
Sheri

Love this show keep it going please

