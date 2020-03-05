Riverdale: Season Four Ratings

Though the ratings fell quite a bit in season three, Riverdale remained one of The CW’s most popular shows. Will this show sink further this time around? Will Riverdale be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A dark teen drama series, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, and Vanessa Morgan. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie (Apa), Betty (Reinhart), Veronica (Mendes), and Jughead (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Riverdale on The CW averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Riverdale TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Riverdale for a fifth season.