Is the LAPD Chief in over her head in the first season of the Tommy TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tommy is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Tommy here.

A CBS dramatic series, the Tommy TV show stars Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño. The series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Tommy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Tommy should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.