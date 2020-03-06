Menu

Tommy: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Tommy TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Cliff Lipson /CBS)

Is the LAPD Chief in over her head in the first season of the Tommy TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tommy is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Tommy here.

A CBS dramatic series, the Tommy TV show stars Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño. The series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Tommy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Tommy should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?



Joe Worrell
Joe Worrell

I like the plots, but show feels like they are. Read instead of acting.

March 4, 2020 4:30 pm
Lladi
Lladi

I’m enjoying this show.

February 25, 2020 2:56 pm
Beverly
Beverly

The new show on CBS airing on Thursday should be cancelled. Problems: writing, acting, no funny one liners and brings no interest to watch another episode. I watched the first one and 3/4 through second episode I switched to another channel.

February 21, 2020 3:19 pm
Claire Osman
Claire Osman

Really liked this show. Hopefully it will be kept on CBS

February 21, 2020 12:30 pm
clowney
clowney

Liking it so far! Need more episodes.

February 20, 2020 6:50 am
Tom Ryndak
Tom Ryndak

So far it a great show!

February 10, 2020 10:28 am
Sue Erno
Sue Erno

Love this show. I am a big fan of Edie Falcone.Ever since she left Sopranos been waiting.

February 9, 2020 11:19 am
Wayne
Wayne

The first episode failed to cover the Brexit impact on the free world and that Global Warming was responsible for the catastrophic bushfires scorching Australia. How did I guess that the PC was going to be a divorced, now Lesbian, with a mixed race, emotionally distraught daughter with Mummy issues. I am still undecided if this is an attempt at dark comedy or an attempt to bring to the light every political and Social problem known – simply mind numbing, unless viewed as the dark comedy it morphs into. I will watch another episode – this could be good if… Read more »

February 9, 2020 12:58 am
P.J.
P.J.

Thought Falco was outstanding. No Blue Bloods. But close. Good story line. Acting good. The Major/ poor acting.

February 7, 2020 1:49 am
r.mahon
r.mahon

Another political agenda script. Not interested.

February 6, 2020 11:06 pm
L.me
L.me

Amen. Couldn’t I have at least a couple shows without politics?

February 8, 2020 2:22 pm
R.H
R.H

Turned it off as soon as ICE was involved

February 8, 2020 7:05 pm
Andrew
Andrew

completely agree! Dont know if they could have written another politically/socially charged subject into the script bc they covered just about every one of them into one(1st) episode. Way too much, almost comical. Edie Falco is great. the show came off as having too much of an agenda to be entertaining. Would only watch again to see if it is possible to squeeze that many charged subjects into another episode bc think they covered them all already.

February 8, 2020 9:13 pm
