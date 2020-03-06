Menu

Tommy: Season Two? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Tommy TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS

The Television Vulture is watching the Tommy TV show on CBSWould cancelling an Edie Falco series be a crime? Has the Tommy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tommy, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Tommy TV show stars Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño. The series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Tommy averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.64 million viewers. Find out how Tommy stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

As of March 7, 2020, Tommy has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Tommy for season two? This series is compatible with the rest of the network’s drama series and it also stars Falco, a proven performer. Still, the ratings have been really poor. I think it is likely to be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tommy cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Tommy TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



I had seen a lot of ads for the show and I watched it to get in on the entire story. It was rather boring and monotone sounding. I will watch another episode to see if it improves.

February 8, 2020 12:40 pm
I thought it was awful. I gave it a 1.0/ 10 and reading IMDB was in the same range.
Wasted an hour.

February 7, 2020 10:15 pm
