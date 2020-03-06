Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the Tommy TV show stars Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño. The series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Tommy averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.64 million viewers. Find out how Tommy stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Tommy has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Tommy for season two? This series is compatible with the rest of the network’s drama series and it also stars Falco, a proven performer. Still, the ratings have been really poor. I think it is likely to be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tommy cancellation or renewal news.



