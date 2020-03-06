Tommy: Season One Ratings

Edie Falco is no stranger to television having starred on long-running shows like The Sopranos (HBO) and Nurse Jackie (Showtime). How will her new CBS series perform in the ratings? Will Tommy be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dramatic series, the Tommy TV show stars Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño. The series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

