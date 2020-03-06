Menu

Tommy: Season One Ratings

Tommy TV show on CBS: season 1 ratings

(CBS)

Edie Falco is no stranger to television having starred on long-running shows like The Sopranos (HBO) and Nurse Jackie (Showtime). How will her new CBS series perform in the ratings? Will Tommy be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dramatic series, the Tommy TV show stars Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño. The series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Tommy TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Tori
Tori

Great show best on tv today.

February 29, 2020 7:47 pm
ben
ben

Can’t watch this show, boring, too much PC not enough police action.

February 14, 2020 10:32 pm
r.mahon
r.mahon

This show at won’t last long.
No comparison to the Chicago PD show

February 8, 2020 6:14 am
Moly
Moly

Started off illegal allies and police protecting them. So we turned the show!

February 7, 2020 11:53 pm
