MacGyver: Season Four Ratings

For the first time, CBS held off launching a new season of MacGyver until mid-season. Is that a bad sign for the show’s future or, is it a lock to return for the 2020-21 season? Will MacGyver be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.
An action-adventure series, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
3/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.
For comparisons: Season three of MacGyver on CBS averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.11 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
Love McGyver. Look forward to watching it every Friday night.
Love MacGyver!!! Please do not cancel the show.
Keep McGyver on CBS Friday
When are you going to bring Magnum PI back pain instead of MacGyver
Good wholesome family show that kids can enjoy! Not many of those left. Please renew.
Cancel it. Doesn’t make sense, the Mac character isn’t deep.
Bring back Magnum PI like MacGyver but I like Magnum PI a lot better thank you
It returns April 10, it’s taking over for H50.
Cancel MacGyver bring back Magnum PI love that show
please do not take out this series! It is the only healthy series left. It is the best series and the actors are excellent. It does not deserve to be taken out.
I hope they keep McGiver. I missed it when it was gone! I think it is a great show! Much better than a lot other shows that are running! Please don’t cancel it!
Best show ever I think hes a cutie please keep it on
Are you saying with a straight face this show is better than the original MacGyver?
The original MacGyver did things by himself and didn’t have a team bailing him out
I hope they cancel this show
People. Don’t Worry your Magnum PI is not gone. It and Macgyver are just sharing the time slot. Unfortunately for us Macgyver fans if one gets the ax it will be us. As soon as our shortened 13 episode season is over. Magnum PI returns to complete its Full 22 episode season. Don’t hate on Macgyver thinking its destroying Magnum PI. Lets support both shows so next season we have both. Let something else on the network get the ax.
Macgyver now has a full 22 episode season!
Totally agree! Plus who is the Jack character really modelled after?!?!