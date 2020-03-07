MacGyver: Season Four Ratings

For the first time, CBS held off launching a new season of MacGyver until mid-season. Is that a bad sign for the show’s future or, is it a lock to return for the 2020-21 season? Will MacGyver be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An action-adventure series, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of MacGyver on CBS averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the MacGyver TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?