MacGyver: Season Four Ratings

Published:

MacGyver TV show on CBS: season 4 ratings

(CBS)

For the first time, CBS held off launching a new season of MacGyver until mid-season. Is that a bad sign for the show’s future or, is it a lock to return for the 2020-21 season? Will MacGyver be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An action-adventure series, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of MacGyver on CBS averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the MacGyver TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?



Dennis
Reader
Dennis

Love McGyver. Look forward to watching it every Friday night.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 6:50 am
Kherington
Reader
Kherington

Love MacGyver!!! Please do not cancel the show.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 6:39 pm
Selena
Reader
Selena

Keep McGyver on CBS Friday

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 4:38 pm
Claire Terry
Reader
Claire Terry

When are you going to bring Magnum PI back pain instead of MacGyver

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 12:11 pm
Joe
Reader
Joe

Good wholesome family show that kids can enjoy! Not many of those left. Please renew.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
February 19, 2020 7:27 am
Rebecca Bittner
Reader
Rebecca Bittner

Cancel it. Doesn't make sense, the Mac character isn't deep.

Vote Up4-5Vote Down Reply
February 18, 2020 12:36 am
Claire Terry
Reader
Claire Terry

Bring back Magnum PI like MacGyver but I like Magnum PI a lot better thank you

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
February 15, 2020 3:41 pm
Keith
Reader
Keith

It returns April 10, it's taking over for H50.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 3:53 pm
Claire Terry
Reader
Claire Terry

Cancel MacGyver bring back Magnum PI love that show

Vote Up2-6Vote Down Reply
February 15, 2020 3:40 pm
Cecilia
Reader
Cecilia

please do not take out this series! It is the only healthy series left. It is the best series and the actors are excellent. It does not deserve to be taken out.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 9:00 am
Juanita Fenderbosch
Reader
Juanita Fenderbosch

I hope they keep McGiver. I missed it when it was gone! I think it is a great show! Much better than a lot other shows that are running! Please don't cancel it!

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 5:07 am
Cathy b
Reader
Cathy b

Best show ever I think hes a cutie please keep it on

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
February 9, 2020 6:23 pm
Gary raudabaugh
Reader
Gary raudabaugh

Are you saying with a straight face this show is better than the original MacGyver?

The original MacGyver did things by himself and didn’t have a team bailing him out

I hope they cancel this show

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 1:33 pm
Steven
Reader
Steven

People. Don't Worry your Magnum PI is not gone. It and Macgyver are just sharing the time slot. Unfortunately for us Macgyver fans if one gets the ax it will be us. As soon as our shortened 13 episode season is over. Magnum PI returns to complete its Full 22 episode season. Don't hate on Macgyver thinking its destroying Magnum PI. Lets support both shows so next season we have both. Let something else on the network get the ax.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 3:12 am
Evan Nayee
Reader
Evan Nayee

Macgyver now has a full 22 episode season!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 19, 2020 1:07 pm
Rebecca Bittner
Reader
Rebecca Bittner

Totally agree! Plus who is the Jack character really modelled after?!?!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 18, 2020 12:39 am
1 2
