The 100: Season Seven; The CW Released Extended Trailer for Final Season

“This place is a powder keg.” The CW just released a new, extended trailer for the seventh and final season of The 100.

The dystopian series centers on a post-apocalyptic group of survivors who believe their people are all that is left of mankind. When they return to Earth, they realize they aren’t the only ones. The cast includes Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Henry Ian Cusick, Richard Harmon, and Tasya Teles.

The seventh and final season of The 100 premieres on The CW on May 20th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of The 100? How do you want the series to end?