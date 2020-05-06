Menu

Tommy: Cancelled; No Season Two for CBS’ Cop TV Series

by Jessica Pena,

Tommy TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Tommy won’t be back on patrol next season. CBS just announced that the network has cancelled the cop drama and won’t be ordering a second season for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The Tommy series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Edie Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the SouthlandThe CBS drama also stars Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Tommy averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.85 million viewers. The cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the drama is the network’s lowest-rated scripted series.

The 12th and final installment of Tommy airs tomorrow night.

What do you think? Do you watch Tommy? Would you have watched season two on CBS?


Louise Shankle
Reader
Louise Shankle

I haven’t missed an episode!! CBS, in my opinion, is really messing with the fall lineup.

May 6, 2020 6:25 pm
Kadee
Reader
Kadee

Really???? I enjoy this show!!! Get rid of some of the
reality shows that aren’t worth my time. Man with a Plan now THIS??? Getting disgusted with what’s on.

May 6, 2020 5:46 pm
Carmen L Mercado
Reader
Carmen L Mercado

Please bring it back!!! Cancel All Rise instead!!

May 6, 2020 5:36 pm
Gin
Reader
Gin

This was a good show They keep reality shows and dump food shows like Tommy and Man With a Plan. The Eye needs glasses

May 6, 2020 5:34 pm
Jennifer Hoey
Reader
Jennifer Hoey

I Loved this show! I can’t believe it was cancelled. What was CBS thinking?

May 6, 2020 5:33 pm
Carmen L L Mercado
Reader
Carmen L L Mercado

I Love Eddie Falco. It can’t be canceled too much more to say. Please reconsider!!

May 6, 2020 5:26 pm
Bob Collyer, Canadian
Reader
Bob Collyer, Canadian

Very sorry to see this show being cancelled as it’s theme in each episode portrait TRUTH as being the best way to get the best results. Have watched every episode and we were looking forward to season two.

May 6, 2020 5:20 pm
Anita Hickok
Reader
Anita Hickok

Yes! I loved all the characters, especially Tommy!

May 6, 2020 5:11 pm
Anita Hickok
Reader
Anita Hickok

Yes. I loved all the characters!

May 6, 2020 5:11 pm
Patricia MacIntosh
Reader
Patricia MacIntosh

I love anything with Edie Falco. Her Tommy has brains, heart and common sense. I hate that this show is being canceled!

May 6, 2020 5:06 pm
Georgia
Reader
Georgia

Yes. It had some rough spots and went a bit too fast in some issues but EF and VC are very fun. Good series. Better than many others. It had potential

May 6, 2020 5:02 pm
Carmen L Mercado
Reader
Carmen L Mercado

I Loved it!!

May 6, 2020 5:26 pm
Georgia
Reader
Georgia

Yep. There were some touch spots but on the whole I liked the series

May 6, 2020 5:01 pm
