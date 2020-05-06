Tommy: Cancelled; No Season Two for CBS’ Cop TV Series

Tommy won’t be back on patrol next season. CBS just announced that the network has cancelled the cop drama and won’t be ordering a second season for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The Tommy series revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Edie Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. The CBS drama also stars Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Tommy averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.85 million viewers. The cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the drama is the network’s lowest-rated scripted series.

The 12th and final installment of Tommy airs tomorrow night.

What do you think? Do you watch Tommy? Would you have watched season two on CBS?