Network: CBS

Episodes: 12 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: February 6, 2020 — May 7, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño.

TV show description:

A dramatic series, the Tommy TV show revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

A true-blue New Yorker, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.

Tommy steps into her new job surrounded by her predecessor’s staff. Chief of Staff Donn Cooper (Jones) is a savvy cop with good instincts and the ability to be discreet. A polished and confident press secretary, Blake Sullivan (Clemens) is eager to earn Tommy’s trust. Ken Rosey (Chernus) is an idealistic speechwriter and former attorney.

As part of her personal security team, Tommy also hires Abner Diaz (Caamaño), a fellow street-smart New York transplant.

Responsible for hiring Tommy, Mayor Buddy Gray (Sadoski) is a charismatic politician whose goals and ambitions don’t always align with Tommy’s. Buddy relies on the political instincts of his deputy mayor, Doug Dudik (Taylor), a slick operative with questionable morals who is wary of Tommy’s growing influence.

Now that Tommy is in Los Angeles, she has a second chance at a relationship with her adult daughter, Kate Jones (Philip). Kate still faults her mother for choosing career over family years ago.

Tough and sarcastic while remaining likable, Tommy has the conviction needed to succeed as the first woman to lead the LAPD in its fight to keep citizens safe and crime at bay in the City of Angels.

Series Finale:

Episode #12 — Cause of Death

Tommy and her inner circle fight back against an LAPD and city government conspiracy to have her removed as police chief.

First aired: May 7, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Tommy TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?