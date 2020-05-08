Network: CBS
Episodes: 12 (hour)
Seasons: One
TV show dates: February 6, 2020 — May 7, 2020
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Vladimir Caamaño.
TV show description:
A dramatic series, the Tommy TV show revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.
A true-blue New Yorker, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.
Tommy steps into her new job surrounded by her predecessor’s staff. Chief of Staff Donn Cooper (Jones) is a savvy cop with good instincts and the ability to be discreet. A polished and confident press secretary, Blake Sullivan (Clemens) is eager to earn Tommy’s trust. Ken Rosey (Chernus) is an idealistic speechwriter and former attorney.
As part of her personal security team, Tommy also hires Abner Diaz (Caamaño), a fellow street-smart New York transplant.
Responsible for hiring Tommy, Mayor Buddy Gray (Sadoski) is a charismatic politician whose goals and ambitions don’t always align with Tommy’s. Buddy relies on the political instincts of his deputy mayor, Doug Dudik (Taylor), a slick operative with questionable morals who is wary of Tommy’s growing influence.
Now that Tommy is in Los Angeles, she has a second chance at a relationship with her adult daughter, Kate Jones (Philip). Kate still faults her mother for choosing career over family years ago.
Tough and sarcastic while remaining likable, Tommy has the conviction needed to succeed as the first woman to lead the LAPD in its fight to keep citizens safe and crime at bay in the City of Angels.
Episode #12 — Cause of Death
Tommy and her inner circle fight back against an LAPD and city government conspiracy to have her removed as police chief.
First aired: May 7, 2020.
I Love this show. It is one of the better shows on TV and I look forward to it every week. This show is refreshing and different from the same old thing. The cast is great especially Edie Falco!!
Tommy is a superb show. An excellent role model for girls. She’s strong, honest, fair and a hard worker. She doesn’t quit. I pray it isn’t cancelled. We need more shows like this one. The drama isn’t too dark. So many of the shows have turned so violent, cruel, and dark, that I quit watching them. When the bad guys always come out ahead, of the good guys, it’s depressing. Yes, it’s only a show. But most people now, need some optimism in their lives, instead of all the violence and darkness.