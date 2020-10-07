Vulture Watch

Can the agents help those in need in time? Has The FBI Declassified TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The FBI Declassified, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, The FBI Declassified TV show is narrated by Alana De La Garza, from the CBS scripted drama FBI. This series from the team behind the network’s 48 Hours TV show gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts. Viewers are taken behind the scenes of some of the biggest cases that FBI professionals have solved during their careers. Through never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews, each episode focuses on a different investigation and showcases the cooperation between the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Agents and analysts reveal the thinking, teamwork, technology, techniques, and pure gut instinct that goes into solving a critical case.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The FBI Declassified averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.32 million viewers. Find out how The FBI Declassified stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2020, The FBI Declassified has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The FBI Declassified for season two? This appears to be an inexpensive program to produce and it ties into the network’s pair of FBI drama series. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The FBI Declassified cancellation or renewal news.



The FBI Declassified Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The FBI Declassified‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The FBI Declassified TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?