Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 6, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alana De La Garza (narrator)

TV show description:

A true-crime docu-series, The FBI Declassified TV show gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts.

Viewers are taken behind the scenes of some of the biggest cases that FBI professionals have solved during their careers. Through never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews, each episode focuses on a different investigation and showcases the cooperation between the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Agents and analysts reveal the thinking, teamwork, technology, techniques, and pure gut instinct that goes into solving a critical case.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The FBI Declassified TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?