The FBI Declassified: Season One Ratings

The FBI Declassified series comes from the team behind CBS’ long-running 48 Hours TV show. It seems relatively inexpensive to produce and ties in with the network’s FBI and FBI: Most Wanted dramatic series. Will it pull in enough viewers to stay on the air? Will The FBI Declassified be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A true-crime docu-series, The FBI Declassified TV show is narrated by Alana De La Garza, from the scripted drama FBI. This series gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts. Viewers are taken behind the scenes of some of the biggest cases that FBI professionals have solved during their careers. Through never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews, each episode focuses on a different investigation and showcases the cooperation between the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Agents and analysts reveal the thinking, teamwork, technology, techniques, and pure gut instinct that goes into solving a critical case.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The FBI Declassified TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?