FBI: Season Three Ratings

A relative newcomer, the FBI TV series has been a very good performer in the ratings for CBS. The network needs to keep developing newer shows since several of its other dramas have been on the air for over a decade and will end at some point. Is FBI a shoo-in to be renewed for a fourth season or, could it still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

The FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of FBI on CBS averaged a 0.89 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.08 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

