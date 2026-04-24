Heartstopper: Netflix Unveils Finale Movie Premiere Date & Behind-the-Scene Photo

Heartstopper will wrap its story this summer. The Heartstopper Forever finale movie will arrive in July.

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan will appear in the Heartstopper film.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the film:

“Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Heartstopper Forever arrives on July 17th. A video teasing the return is below.

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Will you watch the finale film?