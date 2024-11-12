America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Docu-Series

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys has been renewed for a second season. The new season will follow the cheerleading squad through the 2024-25 season from auditions and training through the NFL season.

Season one premiered in June 2024 and it stayed in Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV List and remained in the Top 10 U.S. TV Shows for 5 weeks straight.

Netflix shared the following about the renewal of the series:

“From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the fan-favorite series will return to continue giving viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Season 2 will follow the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish – kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season.”

The premiere date for season two of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?