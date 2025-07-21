The Fixer: Season One Ratings

Marcus Lemonis is no stranger to TV viewers. His series The Profit debuted in 2013 and became the most-successful series on CNBC. It’s no surprise that FOX would want to try their own version. Will The Fixer also be a ratings success? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A business reality series, The Fixer follows business investor and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis as he puts his money to work and uses his signature 3 P’s philosophy — People, Process, and Product — to empower businesses to thrive. In each episode, Lemonis meets with business owners from across the country whose companies are at a crossroad and need to make impactful changes. Struggling with tough decisions and looking for direction, he’ll assess their prospects and pick one business in the hope that they will all make a profit. As they address extraordinary challenges together in a revealing behind-the-scenes journey to success, they will benefit from Lemonis’ candid instruction and business know-how in an effort to seek an investment.

