Stars on Mars: Season One Viewer Votes

A FOX sci-fi reality competition series, the Stars on Mars TV show is hosted by William Shatner. The contestants are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter. In the series, a group of celebrities takes part in a simulation to give them a sense of what it might be like to be an astronaut on the Red Planet. They coexist within the same “space station,” spending their days and nights living, eating, strategizing, and forming bonds with other occupants. Shatner presides over the game at Mission Control, assigning the space-themed tasks. Engaged in the survival-of-the-fittest contest, these famous faces try to survive weekly eliminations as the losing crewmates will get sent back to Earth. Ultimately, only one will be named the “brightest star in the galaxy”.





