The Idol: Cancelled by HBO; No Season Two for Controversial Drama Series

HBO is done with the world of The Idol. The cable channel has cancelled the drama series so there won’t be a second season. The first season of five episodes finished airing in early July.

A drama series, The Idol TV show stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. In the story, Jocelyn (Depp) is a young up-and-coming pop idol who’s under tremendous pressure. She had a mental breakdown during her previous concert tour, derailing her career. Jocelyn’s determined to claim what she believes to be her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. As she preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her and her team into crisis mode. Her passion for music is rekindled when she meets Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub tycoon with a history marked by scandal. He’s also a self-help guru and the leader of a contemporary cult.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of The Idol averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 164,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was one of HBO’s lowest-rated shows in recent months and also drew mostly negative reviews.

Though some assumed that The Idol was a limited series, HBO had been considering a second season renewal until recently. Another season could have focused on a different story but the cable channel has decided to move on.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Idol TV series on HBO? Are you disappointed to hear this drama wasn’t renewed for a second season?

