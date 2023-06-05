Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 4, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

TV show description:

A drama series, The Idol TV show was created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson.

In the story, Jocelyn (Depp) is a young up-and-coming pop idol who’s under tremendous pressure. She had a mental breakdown during her previous concert tour, derailing her career.

Jocelyn’s determined to claim what she believes to be her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. As she preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her and her team into crisis mode.

Her passion for music is rekindled when she meets Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub tycoon with a history marked by scandal. He’s also a self-help guru and the leader of a contemporary cult.

Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





