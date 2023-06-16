The Idol: Season Two? HBO Responds to Report That Series Has Been Cancelled Already

The Idol has only aired two episodes, but there are rumors that the series has been canceled and viewers will not see a second season. The rumors come from a recent Page Six report, per Deadline.

The Page Six report stated that the new drama was already canceled and that HBO considered it a ‘limited series.”

In an unprecedented move, HBO went on social media to deny the rumors and clarify that the series’ fate has not yet been decided. The network stated the following:

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan, the series follows a young pop star who falls under the spell of a nightclub owner.

The Idol airs on Sunday nights on HBO.

What do you think? Do you watch this HBO series? Do you want to see a second season of The Idol?