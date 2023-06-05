The Idol: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Jocelyn survive the first season of HBO’s The Idol TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like The Idol is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Idol here.

An HBO drama series, The Idol TV show stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. In the story, Jocelyn (Depp) is a young up-and-coming pop idol under tremendous pressure. She had a mental breakdown during her previous concert tour, derailing her career. Jocelyn’s determined to claim what she believes to be her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. As she preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her and her team into crisis mode. Her passion for music is rekindled when she meets Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub tycoon with a history marked by scandal. He’s also a self-help guru and the leader of a contemporary cult.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Idol TV series do you rate as excellent, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Idol should be cancelled or renewed for a second season, possibly with a new story?