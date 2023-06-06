The Idol: Season One Ratings

While The Idol hasn’t been marketed as such, it could be a one-and-done limited series. There were some significant creative differences during filming, and the series was not well-received at Cannes due to its graphic content. Will HBO viewers be more open to the series and make it a hit? Will The Idol be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, The Idol TV show stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. In the story, Jocelyn (Depp) is a young up-and-coming pop idol who’s under tremendous pressure. She had a mental breakdown during her previous concert tour, derailing her career. Jocelyn’s determined to claim what she believes to be her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. As she preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her and her team into crisis mode. Her passion for music is rekindled when she meets Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub tycoon with a history marked by scandal. He’s also a self-help guru and the leader of a contemporary cult.

