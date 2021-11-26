The Idol: HBO Orders Cult Drama Series, Announces Casting

The Idol is headed to HBO. The cable channel has ordered the modern-day cult drama series from Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. Lily-Rose Depp stars in the upcoming series, and eight more have been added to the cast — Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche, per Variety.

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, The Idol centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Filming will take place in Los Angeles, and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said the following about the drama:

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before. Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

