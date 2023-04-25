Somebody Somewhere: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, the Somebody Somewhere TV series drew very positive reviews, but the traditional ratings were quite small. Will HBO keep this series going, regardless? Will Somebody Somewhere be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A dramedy series, the Somebody Somewhere TV show stars Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson. The story follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan who struggles to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, Sam’s saving grace is singing and it leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up. Other characters include her co-worker and friend, Joel (Hiller); Sam’s resentful and scrappy sister, Tricia (Garrison); and unremarkable brother-in-law, Rick (McCarthy). In the second season, Sam and Joel have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Somebody Somewhere on HBO averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 130,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



