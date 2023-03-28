Succession: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Succession will be cancelled or renewed this time. It’s already been announced that there won’t be a fifth season. Still, in this age of TV show sequels, reboots, and reunions, could all or some of the members of the Roy family return someday? Stay tuned.

A family comedy-drama series, the Succession TV show stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck, with Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). In the fourth season, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of the sale provokes existential angst and domestic division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

For comparisons: Season three of Succession on HBO averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 552,000 viewers.

