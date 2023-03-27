Succession: Season Four Viewer Votes

The kids are scrambling in the fourth season of the Succession TV show on HBO. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Succession is cancelled or renewed for season five (in this case, we know season four is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Succession here.

An HBO family comedy-drama series, the Succession TV show stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck, with Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). In the fourth season, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of the sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.





