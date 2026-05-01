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Lanterns: HBO Reveals Premiere Date for DC Superhero Mystery Series

by Regina Avalos,

Lanterns TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

(HBO)

Lanterns has its premiere date set. HBO announced that the DC superhero series will arrive in August.

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, and Kelly Macdonald star in the series from Greg Berlanti. HBO shared the following about the series’ plot:

“The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Lanterns arrives on August 16th. Check out a teaser for the series below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new DC series when it arrives on HBO Max?


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