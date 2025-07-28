Peacemaker: Season Two; HBO Max Releases Trailer for John Cena Series

Peacemaker returns to HBO Max next month with its second season, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing what is ahead for the DC superhero and his team.

John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick star in the series, and they will be joined by Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows for season two.

HBO Max shared the following about the series’ return:

“HBO Max unveiled the official trailer for season two of PEACEMAKER, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) featuring James Gunn, John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, and Sol Rodriguez. The series, created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena, returns for its eight-episode second season THURSDAY, AUGUST 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max. In season two, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

The trailer and first-look photos for Season 2 are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of Peacemaker next month?