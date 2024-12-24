Creature Commandos: Season Two Renewal Set Max Animated Series from DC Studios

Creature Commandos will see more action. Max has given the DC adult animated series an early renewal for a second season. The series premiered on December 5th, with episodes airing through the season finale on January 9th.

Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, Zoe Chao, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, and Viola Davis star in the Max series, which follows a group of monsters sent out missions deemed too dangerous for humans to tackle.

James Gunn wrote, and executive produced the seven episodes in the first season. He said the following in a statement with Peter Safran:

“We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO & Max Comedy Programming, also spoke about the series. She said:

“Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.”

The premiere date for season two of Creature Commandos will be announced later.

