Zero Day: Netflix Releases Trailer for Conspiracy Thriller Series Starring Robert De Niro

Zero Day is coming to Netflix in February, but viewers are getting a look at the new thriller series now. The streaming service has released a teaser trailer for the series just in time for Christmas. The teaser will air on television on Christmas Day.

Robert DeNiro, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Matthew Modine star in the series, which follows the investigation after a cyberattack hits the United States.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“In the wake of a devastating cyber attack, a former President (Robert De Niro) is tasked with finding the perpetrators and seeking truth when another attack is imminent – but is the greatest threat a foreign power, or from within? The new limited series ZERO DAY is the first series for #RobertDeNiro and premieres February 20.”

The teaser trailer for Zero Day is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Netflix in 2025?