Finding Mr. Christmas: Season Two; Hallmark+ Renews Competition Series for 2025

Finding Mr. Christmas is returning for more next Christmas. Hallmark+ has renewed the competition series for a second season.

In the series, ten actors compete for the title of Mr. Christmas and the chance to become a new leading man for Hallmark and to appear in one of their Christmas movies. Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place) is the lead judge for the series.

Hallmark+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Hallmark Media announces the renewal of Finding Mr. Christmas for a second season, set to premiere on Hallmark+ in 2025. The critically acclaimed, hit reality competition series is from co-creators and executive producers, Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, The Groomsmen) and Ben Roy (Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Directors Guild of America Awards) and hosted by Bennett. Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place, Haul Out the Holly) serves as lead judge. “Bringing this show to life was such a dream come true,” said Bennett. “There’re definitely more stories to be told in season two and so much more fun to be had. We’re really just scratching the surface here” “My hope for season one was that we would create something that would stand out in the reality TV landscape – a show that is competitive yet genuinely heartwarming and uplifting,” said Roy. “I am so proud of what our incredible cast and crew have achieved. The positive response from fans has been incredible. We can’t wait for the challenge to make season two even more heartfelt, more entertaining, and somehow… even more handsome.” “It’s nearly impossible to create a piece of entertainment that truly breaks through in this overcrowded market, let alone to make one that wears its heart on its sleeve while being deeply entertaining. Finding Mr. Christmas is that show, and we can’t wait to do it again” said David Sefanou, Head of Unscripted Programming, Hallmark Media. “We are thrilled at the success of the first season and are proud to have created a reality competition series with heart at its core,” remarked Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming, Hallmark Media. “We are so excited to be able to share this news just as for our first Mr. Christmas Ezra Moreland to be making his movie debut.” On Finding Mr. Christmas, ten aspiring actors compete in a variety of festive, entertaining challenges, with a Hallmark twist: the winner is crowned Mr. Christmas and given the opportunity to become Hallmark’s next leading man, with a starring role in a Countdown to Christmas movie. Season one’s winner, Ezra Moreland, made his movie debut, opposite Jessica Lowndes, in the new Hallmark Original movie, Happy Howlidays. The film aired on Hallmark Channel last weekend and is currently available to stream now on Hallmark + Finding Mr. Christmas is produced by Hallmark Media and Super Delicious. The series is co-created by Jonathan Bennett and Ben Roy. Executive producers are Cara Tapper, Adam Cohen, Joanna Vernetti, Bennett, Roy and Trish Gold.”

The premiere date for season two of Finding Mr. Christmas will be announced later.

