The Motherhood: Hallmark Media Orders Series Focusing on Single Mothers from Connie Britton

The Motherhood is headed to Hallmark+. Hallmark Media has ordered the new unscripted series executive-produced and hosted by Connie Britton (Nashville). In each episode, Britton and three experts will try to help a struggling single mother. Six episodes have been produced.

Hallmark+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Hallmark Media continues its dedication to uplifting and inspiring programming with the announcement of The Motherhood (wt), a new unscripted series hosted and executive produced by Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights, The White Lotus), debuting on Hallmark+ in 2025. The series focuses on single mothers and is the brainchild of Britton, who developed the idea of the show with her production company Deep Blue Productions. The series will be filmed in Kansas City, the home of Hallmark, by producer Scout Productions, the creative minds behind Queer Eye.

Each of the six one-hour episodes of The Motherhood follows Britton, a single mother herself, as she connects with another single mother who is juggling the demands of work, parenting, and self-care. Over the course of a transformative week, Britton and three expert coaches—DIY and home design specialist Angela Rose, positive parenting coach Destini Davis, and style expert Taryn Hicks—help the mom create a harmonious living space, implement effective parenting strategies and refresh her wardrobe. At the heart of the series is the lasting impact of these changes, as the women build a supportive community to continue uplifting each other long after the cameras stop rolling.

“As a single mom myself, I have dreamed of creating a community to support and lift up the single moms of the world who do so much on their own,” said Britton. “I’ve always been awed by the incredible energy, strength and love single mothers pour into their families, and this series is an opportunity to honor and empower them, and to create an enduring community – a village if you will – because it does take one. I am excited for audiences to join The Motherhood, and become part of the magic that unfolds when we come together to lift each other up.”

“Connie Britton brings an unmatched passion and authenticity to The Motherhood,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming Hallmark Media. “Her vision for this series perfectly aligns with Hallmark’s commitment to sharing inspiring and heartwarming stories. We are excited to showcase the resilience and love of single mothers and bring viewers a new kind of unscripted series that emphasizes hope, joy, and transformation.”

The Motherhood is produced by Scout Productions, with Connie Britton, Michael Williams, David Collins, Renata Lombardo, Eric Korsh, Larissa A.K. Matsson, and Rob Eric serving as executive producers.