Mistletoe Murders: Hallmark+ Sets Premiere Date for Sarah Drew Holiday Series

Mistletoe Murders is coming to Hallmark+ this holiday season. The new limited series, inspired by the Audible audiobooks of the same name, will star Sarah Drew and arrive in October.

Peter Mooney, Sierra Marilyn Riley, Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience), Lara Amersey, and Kylee Evans also star in the series, with David Hewlett recurring and guest stars Tom Cavanagh, Jake Epstein, and Steven Lund. The series follows local store owner Emily (Drew) as she investigates local murders in her small town.

Hallmark+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Hallmark+ has announced that Mistletoe Murders, an all-new, six-episode holiday series will premiere on Thursday, October 31. Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy) headlines as Emily Lane, a small-town shop owner with a secret. The series also stars Peter Mooney (Rookie Blue) as local detective Sam Wilner and newcomer Sierra Marilyn Riley as his teenaged daughter Violet. Rounding out the cast are Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience), Lara Amersey (Operation Nutcracker), and Good Witch alum Kylee Evans. David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) is recurring. Guest stars this season include Hallmark favorites Tom Cavanagh (The Flash), Jake Epstein (Suits) and Steven Lund (Schitt’s Creek). Mistletoe Murders follows Emily Lane (Drew), the outwardly friendly, and optimistic shop owner of a charming year-round Christmas-themed store, Under the Mistletoe. However, her inner voice reveals a sardonic sense of humor, cunning intellect, and keen eye for details most people would miss…because Emily has a big secret. Residing in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove, Emily finds herself compelled to investigate not-so-quaint local murders. And when Emily begins her personal investigations, Detective Sam Wilner (Mooney), a smart local cop – with a crush on Emily that is not completely unrequited – begins to wonder if there’s more to Emily than meets the eye. “We’re excitedly dipping our toe in the Christmas Noir space by bringing Hallmark’s cozy mystery viewers a holiday murder mystery for the first time,” Kelly Garrett, VP, Programming, Hallmark Media. “This deftly layered story is based on the beloved Audible Original series by Ken Cupurus and will take us deeper into who our characters are and will give the audience fun new twists and turns.” Executive Producer/Showrunner Ken Cuperus (Carter), Executive Producers Michelle Melanson (The Next Step), Jocelyn Hamilton (Burden of Truth), Drew and Co-Executive Producer Grant Harvey (The Way Home) and producer Robbie David (Dark Matter). The series comes from Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions. Mistletoe Murders is adapted from the Audible Original series Mistletoe Murders starring Cobie Smulders, Raymond Ablack and a full ensemble cast. Two seasons are currently available and season 3 will premiere on November 7, only from Audible.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Hallmark+ series?