Bridgerton: Season Four Production Begins with New Cast and Backlot for Netflix Series

Bridgerton fans have more big news. Production has begun on season four of the series. It was only last week that the casting of Yerin Ha as the romantic lead for Luke Thompson’s Benedict was announced. Now, five more additions to the cast have been announced, and it has also been revealed that the world of the series has been expanded with the reveal of a new set.

Netflix revealed that Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs are joining Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, and Sam Phillips in the Netflix series set in an alternative London Regency era in the early 1800s where King George III has established racial equality.

Thompson said the following about the upcoming fourth season to Tudum:

“What’s striking about Season 4 is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world. And both are true. You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand. In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that. I get really excited by how many unexpected twists you’ll get in Season 4.”

Netflix revealed more about its new cast additions and new set in a press release.

“Netflix and Shondaland announced today Bridgerton is back in production for Season 4. Bridgerton adds new cast Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li); Isabella Wei (Posy Li), and Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley) will be part of the main cast this season. The new season will focus on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson) and his quest to find the mesmerizing Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). New Cast Include: Katie Leung (she/her) (The Peripheral) has been cast as Lady Araminta Gun. Twice married and twice widowed, Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage mart this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything – or anyone – threatens her standing in society.

Michelle Mao (she/her) (A Big Bold Beautiful Journey) has been cast as Rosamund Li. Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants.

Isabella Wei (she/her) (1899) has been cast as Posy Li. Rosamund’s younger sister, the much kinder Posy is also debuting this year. But her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth. Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley) will be part of the main cast this season. Bridgerton Expands Filming Footprint:

This season, Bridgerton expands its filming locations on one of the newly constructed backlot of Shepperton Studios, showcasing exquisite replicas of Georgian and Regency architecture including homes, buildings, Mayfair Street and more. This milestone, 8 months in the making, promises to envelop the beloved show in an even more delightful and authentic atmosphere, transporting audiences to a world of Regency-era splendor. This regal undertaking was designed by Bridgerton Production Designer, Alison Gartshore along with Supervising Art Director Antony Cartlidge and Art Director Adam David Grant. The build spans approximately two acres of Netflix’s backlot at Shepperton, marking a new chapter in the series’ enchanting journey.”

The premiere date for season four of Bridgerton will be announced later. Below are more photos taken from the new set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see season four?