Queer Eye: Season Nine; Netflix Series Renewed without Bobby Berk

Queer Eye is returning for more! Netflix has renewed the reality series for a ninth season. Season eight, set in New Orleans, will arrive in January. Season nine will move the series to Las Vegas, per Deadline.

Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France appear on the reality series as they travel the country and help those that need change in their lives.

The cast will be missing someone though during season nine. Berk announced his departure from the long-running Netflix series in a post on his Instagram. He said the following:

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life. Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences. To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will. It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season.”

Queer Eye season eight premieres on January 24, 2024.

What do you think? Are you happy that Queer Eye is returning for a ninth season? Are you going to miss Bobby Berk on the Netflix reality series?