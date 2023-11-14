Wednesday: Season Two; Netflix Series Production Moving to Ireland

Wednesday is heading to a new location for season two. Deadline reported that the upcoming season will film in Ireland, with production likely to start in April. Season one of the hit series was filmed in Romania. Netflix renewed the series in January.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome, the Netflix series has brought the Addams Family back to the small screen with a focus on Wednesday Addams.

Not many details are known about season two of the Netflix series. The options for the season one cast have been extended while the writers work on scripts.

Ortega has teased that season two will focus more on horror than teen romance. Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have also teased that viewers may see more of the Addams Family with a deeper look at the relationship between Wednesday and her mother.

The premiere date for Wednesday season two will be announced later.

