Wednesday: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Key Art for Addams Family Spin-Off Series

Wednesday finally has its premiere date. The series, which is a spin-off of the original Addams Family series, will arrive on November 23rd. Starring Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez, the series follows Wednesday Addams.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“From the imagination of Tim Burton, WEDNESDAY is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap.”

Jenna Ortega, the new Wednesday, said the following about the series:

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

Check out the new key art for Wednesday below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Addams Family series on Netflix?