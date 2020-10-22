The Addams Family: Tim Burton Shopping Live-Action Revival Series

Is The Addams Family making a comeback? According to Deadline, Tim Burton is developing a revival based on the classic TV show.

The original sitcom follows the unusual Addams Family, who are fixated on all things dark and macabre. The ABC series ran from 1964 to 166 and has spawned several film and series adaptations, including the hit 1991 movie starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston.

Although nothing official has been announced, Tim Burton is reportedly shopping around his version of The Addams Family. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are attached as showrunners.

The new series “would be set in present times and be from the perspective of Wednesday Addams and what the world would look like to her in 2020.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Addams Family franchise? Would you watch the Tim Burton series?