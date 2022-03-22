Wednesday: Christina Ricci Joins Addams Family Sequel Series Coming to Netflix

Wednesday is coming to Netflix and a big name has been added to the new sequel series. After playing daughter Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) films, Christina Ricci is returning to the franchise. She replaces Thora Birch who exited the series during production. Jenna Ortega is playing Wednesday.

Per Deadline, Ricci will play an entirely new character in the series.

“Ricci is playing a new character, who is similar to the one originally played by Birch and will replace it on the show. Ricci has been quietly working on Wednesday for weeks; filming on the MGM-produced series is slated to wrap in Romania at the end of the month.”

Netflix revealed more about the plot of this new addition to the franchise in a previous release:

“The upcoming eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”

A premiere date will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Wednesday on Netflix?