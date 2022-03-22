Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (two-hours)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 21, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson

TV show description:

A music reality competition series, the American Song Contest TV show is based on Eurovision Song Contest, an international event produced by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually.

The American version features live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and our nation’s capital. The music artists compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The 56 artists span a wide range of performers – from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons.

An incredible solo artist, duo, group, or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

The competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

