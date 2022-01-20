America’s Got Talent: Extreme: NBC Spin-Off Gets Premiere Date, American Song Contest Delayed

America’s Got Talent: Extreme finally has a premiere date on NBC. An injury in the fall caused production to be shut down and the show’s launch was delayed. The series will now arrive after the Olympics in February and replace America’s Song Contest on the schedule. The latter series is being delayed due to the surge of Omicron.

Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana are judging Extreme with Terry Crews serving as host.

NBC revealed more about the arrival of the series in a press release:

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme will premiere Monday, Feb. 21 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and air in that timeslot for four weeks. American Song Contest will now premiere on Monday, March 21 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and air in that timeslot for eight weeks with the Grand Final scheduled for Monday, May 9. AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME · The America’s Got Talent franchise expands with this new series showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage. Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews will also serve as host for Extreme. · Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers. · America’s Got Talent: Extreme is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. AMERICAN SONG CONTEST · America’s biggest live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon Eurovision Song Contest, organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song. · American Song Contest will feature live new music performances – representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital – competing to win the country’s vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo or a band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America. The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious. · American Song Contest is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, and Gregory Lipstone alongside Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out America’s Got Talent: Extreme on NBC next month? Do you plan to check out American Song Contest in March?