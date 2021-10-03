America’s Got Talent: Extreme: NBC Announces Judges for Outrageous Competition Series

The new America’s Got Talent spin-off competition now has its judging panel in place. Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana are joining Simon Cowell on the panel for America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Terry Crews will host the series.

NBC revealed more about America’s Got Talent: Extreme in a press release.

“This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage. Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. · The Got Talent format, created by Simon Cowell, has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in the United States and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Cowell has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Grace VanderWaal. During his partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife. · WWE superstar Nikki Bella is a TV personality, entrepreneur, producer, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and the longest-reigning divas champion. Bella became a household name starring on E!’s hit reality show Total Divas as well as six seasons of Total Bellas with her twin sister, Brie, which she also executive produced. · Travis Pastrana is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of action sports. He has won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions with a career encompassing freestyle motocross, supercross, motocross, rally car racing, NASCAR and off-road. Pastrana’s fan base spans the spectrum of sports from the action sports enthusiast to mainstream sports fan fueled by a lifestyle apparel brand and live tour. · Terry Crews is an action-movie hero, sitcom star and competition show host. No stranger to the AGT franchise, Crews is currently the host of America’s Got Talent and his high-octane energy makes him the perfect fit for America’s Got Talent: Extreme. · America’s Got Talent: Extreme is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.”

A premiere date for the new competition series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out America’s Got Talent: Extreme when it eventually launches on NBC?