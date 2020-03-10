Menu

When Hope Calls: Season One Ratings

When Hope Calls TV show on Hallmark Channel: season 1 ratings

Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Last year, Hallmark upset some viewers by producing When Hope Calls as an exclusive for the company’s online streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. When Hope Calls launched in August 2019 and it’s unclear if it was a success. Six months later, the show still hasn’t been cancelled or renewed. Now, Hallmark has begun airing the first season on its regular Hallmark Channel. Will the additional revenue from these airings help get When Hope Calls renewed for season two or, will it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A western Canadian drama, the When Hope Calls stars Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, and Jefferson Brown. A spin-off of When Calls the Heart, the series kicks off in 1916 and centers on two sisters, Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Hudon), who were orphaned and separated as toddlers. Now that they’re adults, Lillian and Grace have reunited and opened an orphanage in the ranching town of Brookfield.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

What do you think? Do you like the When Hope Calls TV series on Hallmark Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Jacqueline Burriss
Jacqueline Burriss

Please leave it on. Again a show that is clean not vulgur and full of violence. Also reminds me of Little House on the Prarie.. need more shows like it.

March 8, 2020 9:07 am
MJC
MJC

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE When Hope Calls!!! Chuck is the new Jack!!! Great show please bring it back.

March 3, 2020 8:45 pm
The Ultimate Fangirl
The Ultimate Fangirl

Watched the 1st episode, and am in love with it!!

February 25, 2020 3:42 pm
Donna
Donna

We love when hope calls, And look forward to each night that it was on streaming, and now are watching it again on Hallmark channel. Love the show and hope they renew it for a second season

February 25, 2020 1:19 pm
Ilona
Ilona

What are the Ratings’ percentages mean? Such as, what percentage does a show need to be to get renewed?

February 25, 2020 12:36 pm
Rebecca Wilson
Rebecca Wilson

Please make another season of When Hope Calls!! This is awesome wholesome entertainment that I can enjoy with my children! We need more of this type of programming!!!

February 25, 2020 11:45 am
