When Hope Calls: Season One Ratings

Last year, Hallmark upset some viewers by producing When Hope Calls as an exclusive for the company’s online streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. When Hope Calls launched in August 2019 and it’s unclear if it was a success. Six months later, the show still hasn’t been cancelled or renewed. Now, Hallmark has begun airing the first season on its regular Hallmark Channel. Will the additional revenue from these airings help get When Hope Calls renewed for season two or, will it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A western Canadian drama, the When Hope Calls stars Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, and Jefferson Brown. A spin-off of When Calls the Heart, the series kicks off in 1916 and centers on two sisters, Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Hudon), who were orphaned and separated as toddlers. Now that they’re adults, Lillian and Grace have reunited and opened an orphanage in the ranching town of Brookfield.

