Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: Bravo Series Renewed Through 2023

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is not going anywhere. Bravo has renewed the weeknight series through 2023. That will mark the 15th season of the series.

The late-night talk show had 17 million viewers in 2021 according to Bravo and Nielsen, and the numbers continue to grow with each season. Cohen said the following about the renewal of the series by Bravo, per Deadline:

“My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward. We’re still having a ball making our show – whether our guests are virtual or in studio!”

What do you think? Are you excited about the renewal of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen by Bravo?