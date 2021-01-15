Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Disenchantment: Is the Netflix TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Disenchantment TV show on Netflix: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Netflix)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Disenchantment TV show on NetflixHas the spell broken? Is the Disenchantment TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Disenchantment, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Netflix animated comedy, Disenchantment comes from Matt Groening. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. The fantasy comedy unfolds in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, which has seen better days. The story centers on Princess Tiabeanie, i.e. Bean (Jacobson), her elf companion, Elfo (Faxon), and her personal demon, Luci (André). Since Bean knows she will not inherit the throne of her father, King Zøg (DiMaggio), she and Elfo want to find out what else the world has to offer, while Luci, who is on his first assignment, is out to bedevil them all the way.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Disenchantment has been renewed for a second season (parts three and four). Part three airs January 15, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Disenchantment for season two. Based on the popularity of Groening’s other TV series, The Simpsons and Futurama, I’d expect a second season renewal, but reviews have been lackluster.  For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Disenchantment cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/22/18 update: Netflix has renewed Disenchantment for a second season of 20 episodes. Details here.
 

Disenchantment Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Disenchantment TV show has been renewed for season two? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Penny Sampson Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Penny Sampson
Reader
Penny Sampson

I love love, love, LOVE! Disenchantment! It’s a fresh new take on a very moldy old era!
Hilarious!!!!
Long live Princess Tiabeanie! (and her talking cat….)

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 4, 2019 1:51 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz