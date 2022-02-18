Network: FOX, Comedy Central, Hulu
Episodes: TBD (half-hour)
Seasons: TBD
TV show dates: March 28, 1999 — August 10, 2003 (FOX),
March 23, 2008 — September 4, 2013 (Comedy Central)
TBD 2023 (Hulu)
Series status: Revived
Performers include: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John Di Maggio, Tress MacNeille, Phil LaMarr, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, David Herman, Frank Welker, Byrne Offutt, Kath Soucie, Dawnn Lewis, and Tom Kenny.
TV show description:
An animated and futuristic workplace sitcom from the creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening. Philip J. Fry (Billy West) is a pizza delivery boy who is cryogenically frozen on New Year’s Day 2000 and not awakened until New Year’s Eve 2999.
He gets a job as a delivery boy on the spaceship of Planet Express, which is owned by Fry’s closest living relative, Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (Billy West).
Fry works with the ship’s captain Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), Doctor John D. Zoidberg (Billy West), accountant Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), spoiled intern Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), and foul-mouthed robot Bender Bending Rodriguez (John DiMaggio).
Episode #TBD
Has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.
Do you enjoy the Futurama TV series? How many seasons do you think this should should air?
Save futurama for the Eighth season
they have 8 seasons, now.!!
I think they should bring futurama back
save futurama !
Hey Futurama Fans!!! Do you want to help Futurama get back on its feet???
You can by signing this petition!
You can by signing this petition!
http://www.thepetitionsite.com/750/555/971/please-give-us-more-futurama-season-8-9-20/
You can also follow me on Facebook/ Twitter at ” Save Futurama 2014 ” where we can discuss all the different ways there is to help bring back Futurama.
I wish they showed their children if they had any, that was what I was hoping for looking forward to ! But it’s already 2014 July I might add and still no futurama 🙁
Don’t say that Dan, the person who played Leila gave us a hint at a award ceremony that season 8 is a, GO!!!
Nothing lasts forever, even great ideas run out.Not saying that’s what happened, as I’m sure they had material for a longer run, but what better way to end a great series than with the union of Fry and Lila. They brought literal meaning to the whole “it-feels-like-we’re-the-only-ones-in-the-world” expression. They travled the world; saw all these amazing sites, and they were happy together. I especially liked the ending, they had this whole other life together, just the two of them. They walked in a world frozen in time, their friends were as good as dead…they had each other.I thought it was… Read more »
Well said Elizabeth
Terrific funny show
Futurama needs to have a run longer than the simpsons. I dont quite understand wtf is wrong with people who run this **** grrr
Ikr?? Futurama is the best ! Why would anyone want to cancel it??
Aww man looks like I have to go back to reruns. Maybe it wouldn’t
be cancelled if it actually had a bit better backing.
This is such a good show. Even better than family
guy, but not everyone can schmooze their way to
prime time
