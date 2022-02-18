Network: FOX, Comedy Central, Hulu

Episodes: TBD (half-hour)

Seasons: TBD

TV show dates: March 28, 1999 — August 10, 2003 (FOX),

March 23, 2008 — September 4, 2013 (Comedy Central)

TBD 2023 (Hulu)

Series status: Revived

Performers include: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John Di Maggio, Tress MacNeille, Phil LaMarr, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, David Herman, Frank Welker, Byrne Offutt, Kath Soucie, Dawnn Lewis, and Tom Kenny.

TV show description:

An animated and futuristic workplace sitcom from the creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening. Philip J. Fry (Billy West) is a pizza delivery boy who is cryogenically frozen on New Year’s Day 2000 and not awakened until New Year’s Eve 2999.

He gets a job as a delivery boy on the spaceship of Planet Express, which is owned by Fry’s closest living relative, Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (Billy West).

Fry works with the ship’s captain Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), Doctor John D. Zoidberg (Billy West), accountant Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), spoiled intern Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), and foul-mouthed robot Bender Bending Rodriguez (John DiMaggio).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

Has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

