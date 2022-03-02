Futurama: Season Eight; John DiMaggio to Return for Animated Series’ Revival on Hulu

Futurama has its full cast set to return for the revival on Hulu. The last member of the original cast, John Dimaggio, has signed a deal to appear on the series. He has voiced the robot Bender and several other characters in the series.

In February, Hulu announced the revival of the series, but Dimaggio was not set to return at that time. That enraged loyal fans of the animated series and a social media campaign was started.

Per Deadline, Dimaggio said the following about his return for the Futurama revival on Hulu:

“I’M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family. #Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY!”

Futurama will return in 2023. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

