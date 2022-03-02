Sex/Life: Season Two; New and Returning Cast Revealed for Netflix Drama Series

Sex/Life is returning soon for a second season, and Netflix has announced the new and returning cast for the upcoming season. Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, Dylan Bruce, and Wallis Day are joining Jonathan Sadowski and Li Jun Li in the series. Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette also star in the series.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the drama, which is based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton:

“SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date. Production will take place in Toronto, Canada soon.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Sex/Life on Netflix?