Metropolis: Apple TV+ Orders Sci-Fi Series from Sam Esmail

Metropolis is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the sci-fi series, based on the work of Fritz Lang, from Sam Esmail.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the sci-fi series:

“Metropolis was directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou based on the latter’s 1925 novel. It is set in a futuristic urban dystopia and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city master, and Maria, a saintly figure to the workers, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classes in their city and bring the workers together with Joh Fredersen, the city master.”

Apple TV+ also revealed more details about the upcoming series:

“Apple TV+ announced a series order for Metropolis, the latest project from award-winning creator, producer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming, Gaslit), and produced by UCP. Metropolis is a new drama inspired by the seminal Fritz Lang science fiction work of the same name. The series will be written and directed in its entirety by Esmail, who also serves as showrunner. It will be executive produced by Esmail via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the studio.”

A premiere date and cast for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Metropolis on Apple TV+?