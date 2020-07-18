Menu

Echo 3: Apple TV+ Orders International Thriller Series

Echo 3 is headed to Apple TV+. The series has been ordered by the streaming service, and the thriller consists of 10 episodes.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Apple has given a straight-to-series order for Echo 3, a new action-thriller written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) that will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios. Set in South America, the 10-part series is the latest project to join a growing lineup of premium international series set to make their global debut on Apple TV+.

In Echo 3, Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Based on the award-winning Keshet Broadcasting series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund, Echo 3 will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.”

